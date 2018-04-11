Aussie girls win incredible 80-shot badminton rally

News

Leanne Choo and Renuga Veeran were taking on Ren-Ne Ong and Jia Ying Crystal Wong or Singapore at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday in the Round of 32.

Unfortunately the Aussie girls were defeated 2 sets to 1, going down 22-20, 16-21, 21-18 in a nail-biter.

Incredible! Image: Channel 7

However they did managed to score the highlight of the match, winning a truly epic 80-shot rally during the third set.

The Aussies had their opponents scrambling all over the court, with one opponent left sprawled on the floor by the end of it.

It hasn't been a great badminton campaign for Australia, despite high hopes for some medals.

