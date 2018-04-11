News

Aussies win diving gold after compatriots' disaster

Laine Clark
AAP /

Australian divers Esther Qin and Georgia Sheehan have claimed gold in the 3m synchro springboard final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The pair took top spot with their fifth and final dive to finish with 284.10 points ahead of England's Alicia Blagg and Katherine Torrance (276.90) and Malaysia's Mun Yee Leong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri (264.90).

Australia's Rio Olympic bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith led the standings ahead of the last dive but bombed their final effort to finish last in the seven-strong field.

Keeney and Smith were gold medal fancies but appeared to be distracted by several technical delays that held up competition throughout the final at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre and registered a failed dive on their last attempt.

Rio Olympian Qin, 26, had also claimed 3m springboard gold and 1m springboard bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

Sheehan, 18, is also at her second Games after finishing fourth in the 1m springboard at Glasgow.

