Aussie squash pairs into Games quarters

Five of Australia's six doubles teams have made it through to the Commonwealth Games quarter-finals following wins in the men's, women's and mixed competition on Wednesday.

David Palmer and Zac Alexander were the first team through after beating Jamaican pair Chris Binnie and Lewis Walters 11-7 11-4 at Oxenford Studios.

The result keeps Palmer in the hunt for a third Commonwealth Games gold medal after coming out of retirement to win the mixed and men's doubles in Glasgow in 2014.

The 41-year-old, who currently coaches aspiring coach players, said he remained driven by competition in what is his third Games appearance.

"I don't get to play many events for myself anymore. And the fact that it was here on the Gold Coast in Australia, I remember playing in Melbourne (2006) how great it was," Palmer said.

"Level-wise, I'm still okay to play. The body's feeling good so it was just, I'm still looking for that competition and motivation.

"I'd love to get another medal here with Zac and I think we can go deep."

The duo will be joined by the world No.1 men's team of Cameron Pilley and Ryan Cuskelly, who needed just 14 minutes to beat a Trinidad and Tobago team.

Donna Urquhart and Pilley have also advanced to the final eight in the mixed doubles, while veteran Rachael Grinham and Cuskelly also progressed.

Grinham and Urquhart later backed up to move into the women's quarters by beating a Guyana duo.

Christine Nunn and Sarah Cardwell were the only Australian team to get knocked out after losing both their remaining pool matches.