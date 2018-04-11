Surfing at Games would be awesome: Fanning

Mick Fanning says a future Commonwealth Games surfing debut rests heavily on the location, and a host country's financial ability to build wave pools in the absence of actual surf.

Newly-retired surfer Mick Fanning has hosted a surf clinic for some Commonwealth Games athletes.

With the Margaret River Pro about to kick off without him, the newly retired Australian surfing legend turned his hand to coaching at Kirra Beach on Wednesday, giving Anna Meares, Chad le Clos and Jess Gallagher a surfing lesson they won't forget anytime soon.

The three-time world champion assured it wasn't part of a ploy to push for his sport's inclusion at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and beyond.

"It's one of those things: If we have the right locations and stuff like that it's great," Fanning said.

"We don't want to be surfing terrible little waves because I think that would hinder the sport.

"You go to these places that don't have waves and then if you're going to put in money just for a wave pool it's expensive.

"But in saying that, if we get wave pools all around the world you could easily do an event in any of those places.

"If we got there one day that would be awesome."

Surfing will be one of five new inclusions for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

However, the International Surfing Association and Surfing Australia recently revealed they had lobbied unsuccessfully for three years to have surfing added to the Gold Coast program.

Fanning is a supporter of its Olympic introduction though said it played no part in his decision to pack away his board after being narrowly denied a fairytale finish at Bells Beach by Brazilian Italo Ferreira last week.

The 36-year-old said Ferreira's excited celebrations confirmed "I don't have that passion anymore".

"And the waves they have in Tokyo definitely don't suit me," Fanning said.

"If I'm not involved with the team I'll be on the beach with pom poms."

On Wednesday, Fanning, who said he won't play a key role in the Gold Coast closing ceremony despite appearing in Glasgow's, transferred his knowledge to some of the world's top athletes.

Retired Australian cycling champion Meares was a natural, standing up on her first go despite being "a klutz by nature".

Fanning took turns pushing her and Gold Coast tandem cyclist Gallagher onto waves while South African swimmer le Clos celebrated his triple butterfly gold-medal haul - and 17 career Games medals - with several successful rides.

Le Clos grew up surfing in Durban but admitted to being "a bit too scared" to take on his current home Cape Town, where he'd watched Fanning's close encounter with a shark.

He could see no reason the sport shouldn't get a Commonwealth Games go.

"It's about drawing all the top guys together and that's how things become big," he said.