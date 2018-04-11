Bearded Aussie steals hearts, wins gold

Daniel Repacholi looks set to become one of Australia's cult heroes of the Commonwealth Games after the bearded big man claimed gold in the 50m pistol event.

The Aussie has been talked out of retirement twice before - but this time, it's for real.

Probably.

After his wife and two kids watched the gentle giant of Australian shooting say goodbye to the Commonwealth Games with another gold medal, Repacholi is keen to go out on top.

'P****D OFF': How Kyle Chalmers responded superbly to critics

GOING VIRAL: Hilarious dancing kid lights up Comm Games

FANS BLOW UP: Comm Games officials defend controversial photo finish

Sporting an enormous beard that would put Ned Kelly to shame, the 35-year-old's sheer accuracy in Wednesday's 50m pistol final might have also had the legendary bushranger covered too.

Repacholi was dialled in, with his last 14 shots all scoring 9.2 points or greater, as he romped to a comprehensive victory ahead of Bangladesh's Shakil Ahmed and India's Om Mitharval.

It's his third Commonwealth title, and most likely his last.

Repacholi is stepping away from international competition after the Gold Coast Games to spend more time with his family.

On the evidence of his performance at Belmont, he's got plenty of good shooting left in him.

And having shelved retirement plans after the last two Olympics, it's hard to totally believe him.

"They're very persuasive," he told AAP.

"I have travelled the world and I've had a great time doing it.

"I know I've got plenty of good left in me but I need to spend more time with the family.

"Family's more important right now.

"It's a huge financial sacrifice as well.

"I took a heap of time off work, you never have normal holidays, anything.

"To win gold, it's all worth it. That's why we do it."

Repacholi said his trademark lucky rainbow socks - given to him by his wife Alex before Glasgow - were "seeping through" his skin as he produced a vintage performance on Wednesday, which more than made up for missing the podium in his other event, the 10m air pistol.

"It's f---ing awesome," said Repacholi.

"I came here for two, but I got one. I can walk away with that and hold my head high.

"I shot a really, really good final. That's excellent.

"The other day it didn't work for me, it just wasn't my time, but this time it worked fine."