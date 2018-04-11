Ex-judo star de Bruine ready to wrestle

When Naomi de Bruine move from Holland to Australia she was 12 and spoke zero English.

Now she's 22 and fluent - and that's only part of what will have changed when she makes her Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast.

De Bruine will compete on Thursday by virtue of her seamless transition from elite judoka to wrestler, a decision she made last year partly out of curiosity about how far she could go.

"I wanted to see what I could possibly do in wrestling and it ended up going better than expected," she told AAP.

"It was definitely an unknown ... after each training session I started to realise it was the complete opposite.

"But once I put my mind to things it went well ... Comm Games was one of my goals and I managed to make it."

De Bruine's sporting enthusiasm began as a young child growing up in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Originally thrust into dance lessons, she was seven when she declared her intention to become a boxer.

Her worried mother exerted her power of veto and was clearly onto something when she suggested judo instead.

Since arriving in Australia de Bruine improved rapidly at her chosen sport, and she went to multiple national and Oceania championships along with the 2014 Youth Olympics.

There will still be throws and takedowns against her 76kg freestyle wrestling foes, but with different techniques and less to grab on to.

De Bruine, who lives in the Blue Mountains and works full time as a special-needs teacher, believes she will be an underdog at Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

But she wants to "shake everything up" so she can measure how far she has come and where she still needs to improve.

Also in the eight-strong Australian team are fellow debutants Tom Cicchini (57kg) and Connor Evans (74kg), while Jayden Lawrence (86kg) and cousin Carissa Holland (53kg) are hoping to better their Glasgow 2014 results.