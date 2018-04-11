Usain Bolt arrives at Comm Games with surprise revelation

It's probably one of the more unusual welcomes Usain Bolt has had in his extraordinary life - stepping off a plane to high-five a giant blue koala.

But that's what greeted the Jamaican sprint legend when he arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday morning to visit the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Bolt appeared bemused to be met off the plane by Games mascot Borobi but high-fived the popular character and called him "boss".

The superstar is visiting the Gold Coast to cheer on his countrymen over the final five days of the Games.

"It's the first time I'm actually going to be at a championship and not be competing," he said.

"I'm excited just to watch and to cheer on and get the chance to see from a different angle."

As well as cheering on the Caribbean nation's track and field stars, Bolt said he'll be popping in to the netball competition to support Jamaica's 'Sunshine Girls'.

"My girls always do extremely well so I am going to definitely try to go see them," he said.

Bolt has already been watching his former teammates from afar, after warning friend Yohan Blake he wouldn't be able to return to Jamaica if he didn't win the 100m.

He then sent a message of support to Blake when the second-fastest sprinter ever finished third in Monday night's 100m final while also congratulating South African winner Akane Simbine.

Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said the cost of bringing the 31-year-old, eight-times Olympic gold medallist to Australia was "nothing exorbitant" and the boost he'd bring to the final days of the Games was worth the expense.

"It's great for Team Jamaica but I'm sure it'll be great for the Games as a whole," Grevemberg said.

"He's one of the world's greatest athletes and renowned as the world's greatest sprinter and for him to share some of his magic with our magic, the two will web together just perfectly."

