Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Chalmers' plan to combat 'deteriorating body'

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Australian freestyle swimmer Kyle Chalmers can already feel his 19-year-old body deteriorating.

Chalmers battled a head cold and a sore back while collecting four gold medals and a silver at his debut Commonwealth Games.

And he knows he must get smarter to achieve longevity as a swimmer, particularly now he's likely to keep adding the 200m freestyle to his pet 100m event.

Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, was toppled in that event on the Gold Coast but has revealed the extent of his illness.

"I was a bit under the weather the 100m freestyle night, which kind of sucked," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I had blocked-up sinuses and that sort of thing. The doctor kind of threw everything at me the night of the 100 freestyle and my 4x200m (freestyle relay)."

Chalmers was irked by questions about his 100m silver medal. Pic: Getty

Chalmers still took the 100m freestyle silver and helped the 4x200m relay team to gold.

Given his ailments, he was rapt with his ability to still perform.

"I managed myself really well in regards to racing and backing up," he said.

"I'm only 19 but my body is definitely starting to deteriorate a bit.

"I have had some back problems ... so it's all about making sure I get my body right for every single race and then do everything I can properly in the warm-up and swim down.

"I used to just be able to get away with just jumping in ... and doing my own thing.

"But now I know I have got to get massaged, do stretching and do all the right things."

Chalmers raced the 200m freestyle at elite level for the first time and indicated it was likely to remain on his future programs.

"We will see how it goes, the 200 is something that I really enjoy doing," he said.

"I have just got to get that experience of racing it and be able to race my own race. I think I got caught up in racing against the other guys."

