Aussie swim coach rapt, but not convinced

Australian swimming head coach Jacco Verhaeren is yet to be fully convinced.

His swimmers dominated the pool at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, winning a record 73 medals - 28 gold, 21 silver and 24 bronze.

The haul is the largest by an Australian swim team at a single Commonwealth Games - in both golds won and total medals.

But Verhaeren stops short of declaring Australia's fresh approach to major meets an overwhelming success.

The Australians revamped their schedule ahead of the Gold Coast Games.

Selection trials were held just over a month before the meet - in the past, Australia's trials before international competitions were held about three months prior.

The fresh plan worked on the Gold Coast but Verhaeren says the true test will the Pan-Pac Championships in August in Tokyo, the host city of the 2020 Olympics.

"I think it is too early to draw conclusions," Verhaeren said.

"We are hitting close to 65 per cent rate in terms of personal and season best times (since Commonwealth Games trials).

"That is a very good score - that's double Rio (2016 Olympics).

"The indications are good.

"But we selected people from a little lower standards here so we have to see in the next three years, but the first signs are very good."

Australia's swim team closed their Gold Coast campaign on Tuesday night, collecting eight of the nine golds available on the final night of competition.

Mitch Larkin leaves the pool with the most gold medals of any swimmer - five.

Freestyler Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon took four gold medals each - McKeon collected six medals in all.

And Australia broke the only world record in the Gold Coast pool when the women's 4x100 freestyle team won gold on the opening night of competition.