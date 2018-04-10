Aussies win men's 4x100 medley relay gold

Australia has won the gold medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian team of Mitch Larkin, Jake Packard, Grant Irvine and Kyle Chalmers triumphed ahead of England and South Africa in Tuesday night's final.

Chalmers started the last leg some 0.59 seconds behind the English but hit the front in the final 10m to deliver Australia a 28th gold medal of the Games.

The victory gives Larkin a fifth gold medal of the Games, the most of any swimmer at the Gold Coast Games.

Chalmers finishes with four gold and a silver.