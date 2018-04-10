Fearnley hails golden egg de Rozario

As one Australian wheelchair racer neared the end of a decorated career, another showed just how big hers can be.

Kurt Fearnley won silver in the penultimate race of his swansong Commonwealth Games but it was the woman he called "a good egg", Madison de Rozario, whose almighty crack paid off.

De Rozario destroyed the women's T54 1500m field to win gold in three minutes 34.06 seconds on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old triple Paralympic silver medallist and dual world champion stormed home the final straight nearly three seconds ahead of compatriot and defending champion Angie Ballard (3:36.85) and Canadian bronze medallist Diane Roy (3:36.97).

"It was a bit stressful at the beginning ... I definitely had a plan in my head but the plan relied on the race going a touch faster and people making a couple more moves than they did," de Rozario said.

"This ranks amazingly high ... to have this moment in front of so many Australians is not the same and it's definitely added something special to it."

De Rozario, who moved from Perth to Sydney to work with wheelchair racing legend Louise Sauvage, earned kind words from Fearnley, who clinched silver in the men's T54 1500m behind Canada's Alexandre Dupont.

"Maddy is a bloody good egg. She is beyond a good egg," Fearnley said.

"When you're at the stage when you know you're at the end of your career and you see someone absolutely nail theirs.

"I love seeing it and I'm going to be watching like everyone else over the next two years to see how good she can be, because what she's shown has been bloody amazing."

Athletics team co-captain Fearnley challenged Dupont in the final straight but the Canadian hung tough and the crowd favourite settled for silver in 3:11.92 while fellow Aussie Jake Lappin claimed the bronze in 3:12.60.

On Sunday Fearnley will contest the marathon to close an illustrious Games career boasting a swag of medals across five Paralympics, three Commonwealth Games, two Olympics and a handful of world championships.

He will continue to race stand-alone wheelchair marathons.

"I'm sore," Fearnley said.

"Of course there is disappointment, down that last 80 metres the crowd almost blew my head off. I was just gritting my teeth and willing this chair forwards.

"That's all all I had tonight. Every part of me was trying to get that win but the best I could do was second place.

"We learn from it and we have another crack on Sunday."