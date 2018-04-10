Aussies win women's 4x100 medley gold

Australia has won the gold medal in the women's 4x100m medley relay at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The Australian team of Emily Seebohm, Georgia Bohl, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell triumphed ahead of Canada and Wales in Tuesday night's final.

The victory ensures Australian women's swimmers remain unbeaten in all Commonwealth Games relay events since 2002.

The Australians trailed Canada after the first three legs, with Campbell still behind with 50m remaining.

But Campbell produced a stunning final last lap to reel in the Canadians - the Australians won by 1.26 seconds.

The victory ensures Australian women's swimmers remain unbeaten in all Commonwealth Games relay events since 2002.