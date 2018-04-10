NZ's Ratcliffe hammers Games gold

Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Julia Ratcliffe has gone one better on the Gold Coast with gold in the women's hammer throw.

New Zealand won its second track and field gold of the Games, after Tom Walsh's shot put win, when the 24-year-old from Hamilton hurled 69.94m on her fifth effort.

Silver medallist, Australia's Alexandra Hulley, was the only one to get close to Ratcliffe with a throw of 68.20m. Another Australian, Lara Nielsen, was third with 65.03.

Event favourites, Olympic bronze-medallist England's Sophie Hitchon and Canada's Jillian Weir, were disqualified when they both fouled three times.

Commonwealth Games record-holder Sultana Frizzell of Canada, who won gold in Glasgow and Delhi, was nowhere near her best and finished fourth.

Elsewhere, Kiwi Brad Mathas ran a personal best to make the 800m final while sprinter Joseph Millar has made the 200m semi-finals.

Mathas ran one minute 46.32 seconds to come fourth in the first heat at Carrara Stadium on Tuesday. beating his previous best of 1.46.44 set in Canberra in January.

The 24-year-old Melbourne-based Kiwi, who eased through the first 400m in a shade under 52 seconds, is confident he'll be able to go faster in the evening finals.

"It was bloody hot out there and tough running at this hour," Mathas said.

"I'm so, so happy after so many years of hard grind."