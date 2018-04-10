News

Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals

De Rozario wins gold, Fearnley gets silver in swansong

AAP /

Madison de Rozario has won gold in the T54 1500m, while Kurt Fearnley scored a dramatic silver medal in the men's race.

De Rozario blitzed the field in the women's race at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night, surging on the final straight to a time of three minutes 34.06 seconds.

ATHLETICS WRAP: Aussies win surprise medals in hurdles, decathlon

Compatriot Angie Ballard claimed silver in 3:36.85 while bronze went to Canada's Diane Roy (3:36.97).

Fearnley and Jake Lappin then finished second and third respectively in the men's race.

De Rozario and Fearnley. Image: Getty

Team athletics co-captain Fearnley, who is retiring after the Games, challenged Alexandre Dupont in the final straight, but the Canadian hung tough to win in three minutes 11.75 seconds.

Fearnley took silver in 3:11.92 and Lappin claimed the bronze in 3:12.60.

“I think that tomorrow maybe we can go back to work and speak to your co- workers about getting more people with disabilities in there or your education facilities or public transport,” he said.

“We are doing it as a team, Australian team, Commonwealth Games, we are getting people with all experiences of life and celebrating it.

"There’s a lot of people with disabilities out there that haven’t been given the privileges that I have.”

“This right here is a success. Let’s remind ourselves of that and what the real purpose is.”

