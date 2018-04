Australian wheelchair racers Kurt Fearnley and Jake Lappin have finished second and third respectively in the T54 men's 1500m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Team athletics co-captain Fearnley challenged Alexandre Dupont in the final straight, but the Canadian hung tough to win in three minutes 11.75 seconds.

Fearnley took silver in 3:11.92 and Lappin claimed the bronze in 3:12.60.