Jiggling Jenneke dances, then fires into the finals
Jiggling Jenneke dances, fires into the finals

Aussie hurdler ends 32-year drought with shock medal

AAP /

Australia snared a number of surprise athletics medals on Tuesday night, including Nick Hough's drought-breaking hurdles bronze.

The Australian stormed home to claim a shock bronze medal in the men's 110m event on the Gold Coast.

Hough clocked a personal best 13.38 seconds, stripping four hundredths of a second from his previous fastest time set three years ago.

SWIMMING WRAP: Aussies add to incredible gold medal haul

It was Australia's first medal in the event at Commonwealth level since Don Wright finished third at the 1986 Edinburgh Games.

Ronald Levy (13.19) and Hansle Parchment (13.22) did the gold and silver double for Jamaica on Tuesday.

Well done young man. Image: Getty

The 24-year-old Hough clipped several hurdles early in the race but held his form.

As was also the case in the first round on Monday, the fast-finishing Australian was gaining on the leaders in the closing stages.

Parchment - the bronze medallist from the 2012 Olympics and the silver medallist from the 2015 world championships - was the pre-event favourite.

But he was upstaged by countryman Levy.

AUSSIES DOMINATE T54 1500M

Madison de Rozario has won gold in the T54 1500m, while Kurt Fearnley scored a dramatic silver medal in the men's race.

De Rozario blitzed the field in the women's race at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night, surging on the final straight to a time of three minutes 34.06 seconds.

Compatriot Angie Ballard claimed silver in 3:36.85 while bronze went to Canada's Diane Roy (3:36.97).

Fearnley and Jake Lappin then finished second and third respectively in the men's race.

Team athletics co-captain Fearnley, who is retiring after the Games, challenged Alexandre Dupont in the final straight, but the Canadian hung tough to win in three minutes 11.75 seconds.

Fearnley took silver in 3:11.92 and Lappin claimed the bronze in 3:12.60.

MEDALS IN HAMMER THROW AND DECATHLON

Cedric Dubler has won the bronze medal with 7983 points in the decathlon, Australia's first Commonwealth podium finish in the discipline since 2006.

Lindon Victor from Grenada won the gold with 8303 points and Pierce LePage from Canada was second.

The competition was thrown wide open earlier on Tuesday when Canadian gold-medal favourite Damian Warner failed to register a height in the pole vault.

There were further medals for the host nation in the women's hammer, where Alex Hulley and Lara Nielsen finished second and third behind Kiwi Julia Ratcliffe.

In other action, Linden Hall was a brave fourth in a women's 1500m won in Games record time by powerhouse South African Caster Semenya.

Steve Solomon was seventh in a men's 400m final dominated by Botswanan flyer Isaac Makwala, while Australian Anneliese Rubie clocked a PB of 51.51 to qualify for the women's 400m final on Wednesday.

