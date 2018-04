Australian wheelchair racer Madison de Rozario has won the gold medal in the women's T54 1500m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

De Rozario blitzed the field on Tuesday night, surging on the final straight to a time of three minutes 34.06 seconds.

Compatriot Angie Ballard claimed silver in 3:36.85 while bronze went to Canada's Diane Roy (3:36.97).