Hough wins bronze in men's 110m hurdles

He left shards of hurdle flying in his wake but Nick Hough was content to clobber his way to a shock Commonwealth Games bronze medal.

Despite clipping several hurdles on his way to a personal-best 13.38 seconds, Hough held his form to strip to trail home Jamaicans Ronald Levy (13.19) and Hansle Parchment (13.22) at Carrara Stadium.

It was Australia's first medal in the event at Commonwealth level since Don Wright finished third at the 1986 Edinburgh Games.

The effort, breaking his three-year-old PB by 0.04, also marked the 24-year-old's first senior major medal four years after Hough placed fourth at the Glasgow Games.

"I think I clobbered harder than I've ever clobbered hurdles in my life but there was no way they were ever going to stop me," Hough said.

"I think I might have broken one of them - I saw pieces of hurdle flying off as I was running, even the last one.

"I'm a big guy and not necessarily the most technically perfect hurdler ... I'm not quite as flexible as the others, don't have as much technique, but my power makes up for it."

Hough, who won gold at the 2010 Youth Olympics and silver at the 2012 world junior championships, hoped his effort gains him some funding and sponsors.

"I make a loss from my athletics at the moment ... hopefully this will get some exposure for me and some funding which is quite hard to come by in athletics," he said.

"Hopefully that shows people that I'm here, I'm an athlete who can win medals at a major and hopefully I'll be performing at a higher level and beyond."