Australian Titmus wins 400m freestyle gold

Australian Ariarne Titmus has won the gold medal in the women's 400m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

The 17-year-old secured her third gold medal of the Gold Coast Games with her triumph in Tuesday night's final.

Fellow Australian Jessica Ashwood finished fifth and another Australian, Mikkayla Sheridan, came sixth.

Titmus is the new Commonwealth champion in the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle and was also part of successful Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay team.

She's the first female swimmer since compatriot Tracey Wickham in 1982 to win the 400m-800m freestyle double at a Commonwealth Games.

The rising star also collected silver in the 200m freestyle.