Para Aussie pairs bowlers into Games final

Australia will play off for gold in the mixed pairs B2/B3 lawn bowls event at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday after a semi-final win over Scotland.

Bowlers Lyn Seymour and Jake Fehlberg, assisted by their directors Bob Seymour and Grant Fehlberg, scored a 14-8 win over the Scots.

They will meet South Africa in the final, who snuck past Wales 11-9 in a thrilling semi.

Australia had a comfortable lead until the 10th end, when Scotland went on a scoring spree, posting four straight points in five ends to put a scare into the home side.

But it was all for naught as Australia held for victory and a chance to claim Australia's second bowls gold of the Games behind the women's fours team.