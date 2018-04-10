Aussie shooter's frosty dad-coach dynamic

As a coach, Vladimir Galiabovitch gives his daughter a pass mark after her two-medal haul at the Commonwealth Games.

As a father... well, that might take a few more hours to compute.

"She has set up such strict rules," the Australian pistol guru told AAP after Elena Galiabovitch won silver in the 50m pistol on Tuesday.

"She says here you are my coach, at home you are my father.

"She tries to keep distance between us anywhere in public areas and when I'm breaking this situation, she's not comfortable, and I'm feeling not comfortable.

"I feel as if she's a part of my team. Honestly, I didn't feel as a father before you asked me. I can't divide it."

If anything, Vladimir - one of the country's leading instructors - reckons he treats his Belarus-born daughter more harshly than his other charges.

After Elena let her early lead slip in the final to Indian ace Heena Sidhu, he wasn't afraid to point out where she went wrong.

But given the sacrifices she made to prepare for the Gold Coast Games - in taking three months off her job as a surgical registrar in Melbourne to pack in more training - he couldn't have too many complaints.

"I don't know how she decided this stuff, to leave her work," Vladimir said.

"I'm pleased to have such athletes in my team."

Elena, 28, also won bronze in the 10m air pistol on Sunday in what was her debut international final.

"It's hard. When I was younger I didn't take to him well," she said.

"I didn't listen to him enough, probably.

"He's not a nagging parent - he just wants the best for me and on the range. He's the one that knows what's best."

It was a good day for doctors with Australian affinities at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

English surgeon Parag Patel - who spent a year working in Brisbane after the 2010 Commonwealth Games - prevailed in the Queen's Prize fullbore rifle pairs with his partner David Luckman.

It was their second straight success, after taking out the same event in Glasgow 2014.

"My second child was born here, so he feels like he's an Aussie," Patel told AAP.

"He always wanders around the house without any shoes on. If that's not a sign of being a Queenslander I don't know what is."