Aussie teams in beach volleyball semis

Australia's men's and women's beach volleyball teams are guaranteed to play off for a medal after advancing to the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar dispatched Rwanda's Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denyse Mutatsimpundu 21-9 21-8 at Coolangatta Beach on the Gold Coast.

And the men's team of Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann were 21-12 21-14 winners over Patrick Lombi and Abubakar Kamara from Sierra Leone.

The women will meet Vanuatu's Miller Pata and Linline Matauatu on Wednesday for a chance to go through to the gold medal round, while the men face Chris Gregory and Jake Sheaf from England.

Clancy said she always expected to face Vanuatu at the business end of the tournament.

"We know them quite well and we expected to be playing (them) in this round," she said.

"We always maintain the same mindset, we don't change anything."

In the other women's semi, Canada's gold medal favourites Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes will play Mariota Angelopoulou and Manolina Konstantinou of Cyprus.

On the men's side, Schumann said the match-up against England is especially interesting because they have never met before in a direct face-off.

"We've seen them play a fair bit and they've seen us play a fair bit, and the blocker's seven foot (tall), so we've definitely got our work cut out for us," Schumann said.

"I played against them once with my old partner four years ago but we haven't played each other since then so everyone is different now."

New Zealand brothers Ben and Sam O'Dea will play Canadians Samuel Pedlow and Sam Schachter in the other semi-final.