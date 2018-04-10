Admin error robs English time trial hope

England have left road cyclist Melissa Lowther shattered after the team embarrassingly failed to lodge her entry in time to race in Tuesday's Commonwealth Games time trial.

Rated a medal chance, Lowther was forced to watch on at Currumbin after England lost a late appeal on discovering the costly administrative error.

The 21-year-old instead saw Australia's Katrin Garfoot take gold while compatriot Hayley Simmonds claimed bronze.

"While Team England have apologised, I'm still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I've put in," said Lowther, who will still compete in Saturday's road race.

"I can't put into words how disappointed I am to have been missed off the start list due to an admin error."

England's Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said there would be a review to determine how such a glaring error had been made.

Winckless apologised to Lowther, her coaches and British Cycling for the mistake.

"Melissa has trained hard for and focused on this race and it should never be the case that an error on our part prevents an athlete showing what she can do," the former Olympic rower said.

Winckless said the appeal to the Commonwealth Games Federation was turned away due to the short notice given.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said the late entry request was not within policy guidelines and the foundation didn't want to set an awkward precedent.

"We have a very strict late-entry policy, and if we allow one athlete leniency, we're required to provide it to all," he said.

"It's a very unfortunate situation, and no athlete should be put in this position."