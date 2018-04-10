Tickets, hotel rooms selling for Games

Ticket sales for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are on a par with the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

After five days of competition 1,169,255 tickets have been sold or more than 96 per cent of those available for sale.

"That's great and I believe there are still a few tickets available so get them while you can," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive David Grevemberg said.

The numbers indicate that after a slow start, people are flocking to the Gold Coast for the event's final days.

12,937 tickets were sold in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning while Gold Coast Tourism announced hotel occupancy had increased to 81 per cent in the past few days.

"There is never going to be 100 per cent occupancy," Gold Coast Tourism chief executive Martin Winter said.

"We're very pleased because that is around what we expected ... last year it was 71.6 per cent."