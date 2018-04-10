Aussie runner's hilarious act during medal ceremony

News

The Aussie para-athlete has won dozens of major sprint titles but on Monday got to celebrate with a first-ever lap of honour.

GOLDEN DOUBLE: Aussie cyclists Garfoot, Meyer win road time trials

That's how thrilled he was at winning the T38 men's 100m title in front of a packed house at Carrara Stadium.

Fans immediately fell in love with O'Hanlon during the medal presentation when he didn't think the crowd was singing loudly enough during the Australian national anthem.

O'Hanlon has become a fan favourite. Image: Getty

O'Hanlon cupped his hand to his ear as if to say "I can't hear you", immediately causing the crowd to sing louder.

Then at the conclusion of Advance Australia Fair, he raise his arms like a conductor would as if he wanted the crowd to finish on a high note.

The moustachioed O'Hanlon got off to his customary flying start and had the race well in his keeping at the halfway mark.

He stumbled in the closing stages but momentum carried him across the line in 11.09 seconds before he completely lost his balance.

"I've never competed in front of a home crowd before and I've never done a lap of honour," he said.

"To get to do both of them at the same time is pretty amazing and to be able to go down and see my wife and seven-week-old daughter is pretty amazing too.

"I nearly didn't make 100m. I nearly won the 90. The 400 looks pretty daunting after you've just done 100m," he said.

"I've never felt up to it before but the South African boys conned me into it in the end."

What a legend. Image: Getty

O'Hanlon, who has cerebral palsy, is a five-time Paralympic champion and a winner of eight titles at world para-athletics championships.

He is booked in for hernia surgery after the Games and is yet to decide whether to retire from the sport.

But if the Gold Coast Games does prove to be his swansong, he will have bowed out while sporting a magnificent handlebar moustache.

"I went down to Canberra for three weeks of training time and I forgot to take any shaving cream," said O'Hanlon, whose wife was initially dead against the idea of a moustache.

"Then I came out of the bathroom as a joke with it shaved in and she said 'it actually suits you' so I've kept it."

with AAP

