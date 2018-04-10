Aussie gymnasts eyeing Olympic redemption

Australia's gymnasts are on the right track to earn Olympic redemption after a golden finish to the Commonwealth Games, national coach Mihai Brestyan says.

The home nation shone brightly in Monday's individual apparatus finals with Melbourne's Alexandra Eade claiming surprise gold on the floor hours after pocket rocket Chris Remkes took out the men's vault final.

It added to silver medals for Georgia Godwin (all-around) and Georgia-Rose Brown (beam) and bronze for Australia's women in the team event.

Brestyan, who oversees the women's team, has hailed the result as a triumph for a nation that failed to win a single gold medal at the Glasgow Games in 2014 and missed team qualification at the Rio Olympics.

The US-based coach has been forthright about the vast improvement needed for Australia's gymnasts to compete with the world's best.

But he believes the women's team is making progress and has already turned his attention to ensuring they're part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We already start planning for that and thinking about that because that's the ultimate goal, to qualify the team for the Olympic Games," Brestyan told AAP.

"We are happy with this result but it's just one step in this moment to show and to prove we can do better.

"They just want to be better at the next one because a good result today creates the responsibilities for improvement tomorrow."

Australia's gymnasts rarely get the chance to perform in front of big crowds but Brestyan believes his introduction of US-style verification at team training camps - designed to simulate the pressure of competition - has already paid dividends.

Their next major assignment is the national championships in May and Brestyan hopes the event will be more fiercely-contested than ever.

"I believe there's nothing more proud than to be Australian champion," he said.

"They have to take this under consideration because I believe through this, they will respect the program."