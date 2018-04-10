Horror injury ends transgender Kiwi's weightlifting career

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard admits her career is all but over after suffering a gruesome elbow injury at the Commonwealth Games.

The New Zealander will bow out of the sport at a professional level after rupturing elbow ligaments in the women's 95kg+ category on Monday.

The 40-year-old athlete, a hot favourite to win gold on the Gold Coast, twisted and injured her left elbow in her final snatch attempt.

She was seeking a Commonwealth Games-record of 132kg.

As a result, she took no part in the clean-and-jerk phase of the competition and the injury was on Tuesday confirmed as a ruptured elbow.

Hubbard told New Zealand team fans at the country's base on Monday afternoon that her future prospects in professional weightlifting were grim.

"My arm is busted," Hubbard said.

"It looks like it's probably going to be a career-ending injury, which is a real shame.

"But I'm glad I've gone out trying to achieve my best on the platform."

Hubbard's presence at this year's Commonwealth Games had triggered controversy, with opponents claiming she holds an unfair advantage, having competed at national New Zealand level as a man before transitioning in her mid-30s.

She complies with regulations on transgender athletes laid down by the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

She admits she was anxious about what sort of reception she'd receive but was heartened by a warm and welcoming ovation from the Gold Coast crowd.

"The crowd was magnificent, I felt like a big embrace and I wanted to give them the best I can do," she said.

"My only real regret today is that I was unable to show them.

"They were absolutely fantastic, so a real credit to the Australian people and the broader sporting community."

But the issue of transgender athletes is certainly not closed for Commonwealth Games bosses.

CGF chief executive David Grevemberg said while Hubbard is eligible to compete under international weightlifting guidelines, it is clearly an issue that needs further discussion.

"This is something that members have expressed various opinions on and it's something that the weightlifting community needs to come together and have some robust debate, discussion, on," Mr Grevemberg said.

with AAP