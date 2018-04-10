Peris perils: Hockey star opens up on cousin's drug saga

Hockeyroos star Brooke Peris has opened up about the difficulty of focusing on her Commonwealth Games campaign following the recent drugs scandal involving her cousin Jessica.

Brooke was arguably Australia's best in Monday's scoreless draw with New Zealand on the Gold Coast, where a number of family and friends from the Northern Territory were in the stands.

The match was played the same night as the women's 100m sprint final on the athletics track, the event Jessica, daughter of Australian Olympic gold medallist and former senator Nova, had been striving to qualify for.

Instead she is fighting to clear her name after testing positive to a banned substance that forced her to withdraw from trials in February, her performance at which could have booked her ticket to the Gold Coast.

She is facing a suspension of up to four years, with the saga coming just weeks before Nova Perris pulled out of her role as a Queen's baton bearer in the Northern Territory.

Brooke tried to reach out to her cousin but said it was pivotal she concentrate on her campaign.

"I did send a message but I didn't want to push. It's a very tough time for anyone. I didn't expect anything because I didn't really know what else to say," Brooke told AAP.

"I tried not to get caught up in all that stuff. First things first; I'm a family member but that includes my team. I've tried to not really focus on it. I've tried not to put my energy towards it."

Brooke has been a key part of the Hockeyroos side since making her debut in 2013 and was part of the side that won Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow four years ago.

She admitted it was a shame her family wasn't supporting both herself and Jessica on the Gold Coast.

"It is but my priority has always been about the team. My family and the support, they're in the crowd not just supporting me but my team as well. I love having them here," she said.

The Hockeyroos are vying for their fourth straight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, with the semi-finals played on Thursday.