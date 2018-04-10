Hubbard set to quit lifting after injury

New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will likely bow out of the sport due to the elbow injury she sustained in this week's Commonwealth Games women's 90kg+ competition.

The 40-year-old athlete, a hot favourite on Monday to win Gold Coast gold, twisted and injured her left elbow in her final snatch attempt.

She was seeking a Commonwealth Games record of 132kg.

As a result, she took no part in the clean-and-jerk phase of the event and the injury was on Tuesday confirmed as a ruptured elbow ligament.

She will require surgery, according to New Zealand team coach Simon Kent, with a daunting road to recovery ahead - especially given her age.

"Obviously elbows are a fairly integral part of our sport - at 40 years of age, it's going to be tough," Kent told Radio New Zealand.

"It's sport, you can't make decisions based on what-ifs. Laurel's done 131kg before so I didn't put it on thinking there could be injury potential."

Hubbard, meanwhile, told fans at the New Zealand team base on Monday that her future prospects in weightlifting were grim.

She wasn't in immense pain, however.

"My arm is busted," Hubbard said.

"It looks like it's probably going to be a career-ending injury, which is a real shame.

"But I'm glad I've gone out trying to achieve my best on the platform."

Hubbard's presence at this year's Games had triggered controversy, with opponents claiming she holds an unfair advantage, having competed at national New Zealand level as a man before transitioning in her mid-30s.

She complies with regulations on transgender athletes laid down by the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

Kent lauded Hubbard for her resilience in the face of criticism and debate around her participation in women's weightlifting.

"I love the way she's come and not just wanted to turn up, (but) to actually test herself - full credit to her," Kent said.

"She's taken it all in her stride, she's very much a valued member of our team, the few days she's been here she's blended in and fitted in well."