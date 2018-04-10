Teary dad's lovely reaction to Cam Meyer gold

Gold medal-winning Aussie cyclist Cameron Meyer's dad choked back tears after talking about his son's against-the-odds victory at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday.

Meyer blitzed a tough time trial course on the Gold Coast to win a gold that his father revealed was unthinkable two weeks ago.

Ken and and his wife Francis had come out all the way from Western Australia to watch their son compete and they were clearly over the moon for the Aussie post-race.

"We couldn't believe it because Cam wasn't going to enter this race a week-and-a-half ago," a beaming Ken Meyer revealed.

"After his disappointment in the point score where he's been the world champion for the last two years, he had to pick himself up and ride this race.

"He hasn't done a time trial in four years and he's come out (and won gold).

"He (Cameron) said to us he's feeling good, he's over the point score, that's life.

"He's an amazing boy... I could almost cry," the proud dad said while choking back tears.

Meyer was upset in his pet event on the velodrome on Sunday, but the West Australian took his frustrations out on a 38.5km Currumbin road circuit that proved a handful for most.

The Aussie star dominated the hills and heat, finishing in 48 minutes 13.04 seconds to easily reel in early pacesetter Hamish Bond (third) and silver medallist Harry Tanfield by more than 30 seconds.

Bond, a rowing gold medallist at the London and Rio Olympics, was the man to beat after setting the fastest time of the first batch of riders.

He conquered the tricky course in 48 minutes 45.45 seconds, 50 seconds quicker than the other Australian prospect Callum Scotson.

Scotson endured a puncture just seven minutes into his ride, while he also struggled up the two steep climbs to initially sit second behind Bond and eventually finish fourth.

A five-time world points race champion the track, Meyer was expertly boxed out of his favourite event by his British rivals on Sunday to finish fourth.

But with nobody in his way on Tuesday he unleashed, mastering two steep climbs and avoiding any drama on the way to Australia's 11th cycling gold of the Games.

John Archibald found out just how unforgiving the Gold Coast course could be - the Scottish gun suffering a nasty fall after approaching one of the turns with too much speed.

With agencies