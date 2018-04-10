Hurdler Wells shifts focus to long jump

The good news is that there is a Plan B for Lauren Wells on the Gold Coast.

Competing at her fourth and final Commonwealth Games, Wells was understandably disappointed to narrowly miss out on a spot in the final of her pet event, the 400m hurdles, on Tuesday.

Despite clocking 55.73 seconds in the heats, her fastest time in two years, Wells just missed out on advancing to Thursday's final.

The silver lining is that she can now turn her attention to the long jump, having qualified in both individual events.

Outside expectations will understandably be lower in an event she has only dabbled in occasionally, but so too will be the pressure.

"I'll be at the long jump pit when the 400 hurdles final runs around on Thursday and that will hurt, but I can't do anything about it now," she said.

Wells pledged to take a "nothing to lose" approach to the long jump.

"It's so different to the track, where you've got no more than a minute out there, you do your thing and it works out or it doesn't," she said.

"Whereas with long jump you've got at least three goes and you can get the crowd behind you every time.

"That's why it is fun for me - I can just think, run and jump.

"I do it, talk to my coach, go back, have a sit down and do it again.

"You don't get that chance on the track."

The versatile Wells is also likely to be drafted into the Australian 4x400m relay team to replace Bendere Oboya, who was way off the pace in the 400m heats and is battling a hamstring strain.