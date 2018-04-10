Aussies women lead the way at Games boxing

Australia's hopes of winning boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games will rest largely on the women after a mixed day in the quarter-finals.

The host nation on Tuesday secured a fourth spot in the women's semi-finals as Queenslander Skye Nicolson claimed a unanimous points victory over Cameroon's Christelle Aurore Ndiang in the 57kg division.

That number could grow to a perfect five with Anja Stridsman in action on Wednesday, along with local men Harry Garside and Clay Waterman.

Rio Olympian Jason Whateley (91kg) also prevailed to book his spot in the men's semis with a split decision over Northern Ireland's Damien Sullivan.

But fellow Aussies Liam Wilson (64kg), Terry Nickolas (69kg) and Toese Vousiutu (+91kg) were all unsuccessful in their quarter-finals.

Nicolson, the sister of late 1990 Commonwealth Games medallist Jamie Nicolson, was left amazed by her opponent's tactics during their scrappy bout.

The aggressive Ndiang was repeatedly warned for wrestling 22-year-old Nicolson and received a chorus of boos from the parochial Gold Coast crowd when she threw in a cheap shot after the pair were ordered to separate.

Both boxers received a point deduction for holding.

"It was a bloody war," Nicolson said.

"She was holding in a way that made it look like I was holding as well. That's the last thing I ever want to do in a fight.

"Getting that point deduction as well, I couldn't believe it."

Nicolson will face Canada's Sabrina Aubin-Boucher in Friday night's semi-finals, with either New Zealand's Alexis Pritchard or Northern Ireland's European champion Michaela Walsh awaiting in the gold medal bout.

The local girl is guaranteed a second Commonwealth Games medal for her family, 28 years after Jamie won featherweight bronze in Auckland.

Jamie was 22 when he was killed in a car crash with younger brother Gavin in 1994 - a year before Skye was born.

English pair Luke McCormack and Frazer Clarke accounted for Wilson and Vousiutu, while Nickolas went down to India's Manoj Kumar.