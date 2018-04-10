Versatile Meyer adapts for time trial gold

Cameron Meyer had barely given time trials a thought until two weeks ago, but Australian cycling's allrounder still grabbed gold with a performance he rates among the most special of his career.

It is a big call for a 30-year-old with stage wins at the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, as well as three previous Commonwealth gold medals, and nine world titles on the track - five in the points race alone.

The only Australian cyclist in both the track and road teams on the Gold Coast, Meyer again showed his ability to adapt and flourish in unfamiliar surrounds after a late call-up to an event he last won a national title in seven years ago.

He might have been overlooked on Tuesday had fellow road team members Mat Hayman and Alex Edmondson not still been flying back from racing in Europe.

But he admitted he was happy to demonstrate his versatility when asked if he now considered himself Mr Fix It.

"I think I'm in a headspace now where I just like to take on different challenges," the 30-year-old said.

"I did some team pursuit, world cups, teaching some of the new Australian team, am back on the (road) World Tour, and now back in the time trial again," he said.

"I'm just loving my cycling again and loving little challenges again ... I'm one of the older guys in the team now and I really enjoyed that."

Meyer credits his track coach for planting the seed when he pointed out the similarities between the points race and what was tipped to be a fast road course a fortnight ago.

The West Australian crushed the two steep sections that had caused others tremendous grief to finish Currumbin's 38.5km circuit in 48 minutes 13.04 seconds.

He was 30.26 seconds clear of England's Harry Tanfield with New Zealand powerhouse Hamish Bond, looking to add to the two Olympic rowing gold medals already in his possession, third.

It was a satisfying results after Great Britain briefly united with English, Scotting and Welsh riders teaming to negate Meyer in Sunday's points race for a fourth place at Anna Meares Velodrome.

"They were able to stop me in my pet event; I just had to reset and I looked forward to the challenge," he said.

"And somehow I pulled something out that will be a special moment in my career."