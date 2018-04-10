Australian Frayne breaks Games LJ record

There was a time when the Commonwealth Games wasn't high on Henry Frayne's agenda - back six or seven years ago when he was a remarkably talented triple and long jumper with the even broader athletics world seemingly at his feet.

But the intervening years have been cruel to the Queenslander, who has suffered more injuries than he cares to remember.

This year alone, he has battled groin, calf and hamstring problems.

As recently as the national trials in February, he withdrew at short notice from the final after feeling a twinge.

The notoriously-taxing triple jump was dropped from his schedule a long time ago.

But what has he kept him going when most athletes would have hung up the spikes are the moments when everything comes together.

The qualifying round of the Commonwealth Games long jump on Tuesday morning was one of them.

With his first and only jump, Frayne soared out to 8.34m - smashing his six-year-old PB of 8.27m and the Games record of 8.30m set by countryman Fabrice Lapierre in 2010.

"That wasn't a 100 per cent jump for me, it was pretty cruisy," he said.

"Hopefully I can add a bit more tomorrow night."

"... It's been frustrating to still be defined on paper by my 8.27 mark in 2012, which would have been about my third senior professional long jump comp ever.

"My coach, my physios, my manager, we've known things were improving but I haven't been able to time it right until - hopefully - now."

In the 32-odd hours between the qualifying round and Wednesday night's final, Frayne will focus on recovery and "pretty much go out and chill".

"If anything it will be more emotionally draining than physically," he said.

In between the seemingly endless run of injuries, Frayne has finished ninth and seventh at the past two Olympic Games - both of which were below his expectations.

Right now, a Commonwealth title in front of a home crowd would mean so much more than he'd ever expected.

"I never used to hold the Commonwealth Games in high regard when I was a younger athlete," he said.

"I always said I'd be No.1 in the world or be the Olympic champion, that sort of thing.

"But as you get older and your career doesn't pan out the way you thought it would, then winning in front of a home crowd would be pretty special.

"I'm more emotional about it all than I normally would be out there and I just want to embrace it."

Also through to the final are reigning world champ and Rio Olympics silver medallist Luvo Manyonga from South Africa and fellow Australians Lapierre and Chris Mitrevski.