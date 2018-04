Australian shooter James Daly has missed a Commonwealth Games medal in the 50m rifle prone despite qualifying in first position for Tuesday's final.

Daly finished sixth in the final at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane after posting the top qualifying score, as British shooters claimed all three places on the podium.

Celebrating his 41st birthday, David Phelps of Wales won with a score of 248.8, a new Games record, ahead of Scotland's Neil Stirton and Englishman Kenneth Parr.