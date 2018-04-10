Usain Bolt's nice message to beaten Jamaican Blake

News

Raiders player Wighton to fight charges

Blake was seen as the man to assume Usain Bolt's mantle as Jamaica's new sprint king and went into Monday night's final as a strong favourite for gold.

ALL CLASS: Aussie runner's beautiful act of sportsmanship

SISTER ACT: Cate Campbell all class after Bronte pips her to gold

GOLDEN DAY: Aussies win gold in athletics, gymnastics and lawn bowls

South African's Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies had other ideas, with the pair causing a huge boilover to claim gold and silver respectively.

Simbine and Ahye claimed gold. Image: Getty

Simbine clocked a winning time of 10.03 seconds, with Bruintjies getting silver in 10.17.

Title favourite and 2011 world champion Blake had to settle for bronze, with Bolt quick to congratulate his former teammate after the race, as well as the winner.


Blake suffered from a poor start but recovered well to claim the bronze, but the Jamaican admitted afterwards that his race never really went to plan.

"I was stumbling all the way," the 28-year-old told reporters ruefully. I just didn't recover from it. It was a pretty easy race for me to win because I've been feeling good.

"It was just, never (going) to happen today, I don't know. I'm a bit disappointed because I've been feeling good, I've been running good."

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt playfully suggested to his former Jamaica teammate that failure on the Gold Coast would land him trouble.

"Usain Bolt was at the track in Jamaica before I left," Blake told the media upon his arrival in Australia.

"He said: 'If you don't win there is going to be problems.'

"I don't have a Commonwealth medal. It's very important for me to have one in my trophy case."

Blake couldn't have bigger shoes to fill than those of Bolt's. Pic: Getty

He has one now. It's just not the one he wanted.

Blake endured a disappointing 2017, missing out on a World Championships medal in the 100m and failing to make the 200m final.

However, Bolt is the only man to go faster than his 100m personal best of 9.69 seconds, and the 28-year-old has set the second-quickest time of 2018.

"Usain Bolt has left his legacy for us to carry on and that's what we want to do," said Blake in the days leading up to the race. "That's what I want, to start with the Commonwealths, to take over the dominance of the sprinting world."

With agencies

