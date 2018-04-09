Unbeaten Boomers set sail for Gold Coast

Having taken care of business in Queensland's north, the Boomers are headed to the Gold Coast to continue their march towards probable Commonwealth Games gold.

Australia thumped Nigeria 97-55 in the final pool game of the men's basketball competition in Cairns on Monday night, the unbeaten Boomers booking a berth in Saturday's semi-finals.

Their opponent will be decided by Tuesday's qualifying finals.

"We've done as well as we could have hoped, we dealt with the circumstances, but we got to finish first regardless," Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis said.

"We'll travel down to the Gold Coast (on Tuesday) and have three days of practice opportunity to get ready for the semi-final."

While the Boomers were threatened in the win over New Zealand on Saturday night, there were no such scares against Nigeria, despite an impressive 19 points from Ike Diogu - the big man who enjoyed stints with six NBA teams.

But while Diogu was a one-man show for Nigeria, Australia shared the wealth - five players reaching double figures led by centre Angus Brandt's 16 points.

Guard Jason Cadee also impressed with 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Boomers were comfortable 48-27 leaders at the main break, and it was a similar story in the second half as Nigeria struggled to match Australia's speed and athleticism.

Guard Chris Goulding sat out the contest as a precaution after banging knees with Nathan Sobey in the win over New Zealand, but is considered no chance of missing Saturday's semi-final.