A snapshot of Comm Games action

THE SHOCK: South African pair Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies upset Jamaican favourite Yohan Blake to claim a quinella in the men's 100m.

THE SISTERS: Bronte Campbell upstaged her big sister Cate to win the the 100m freestyle, with the elder sibling taking silver and still seeking atonement for her Rio Olympic "choke".

THE CONTROVERSY: New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was a controversial favourite in the women's over 90kg division but injured her elbow as she attempted a Commonwealth record and pulled out of competition. Samoan official Mary Opeloge still said "it's unfair for her to compete."

THE TRIFECTA: Australian Mitch Larkin has become the first swimmer to win all three backstroke gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, adding the 200m to the 50m and 100m he'd won earlier.

THE FIRST: Weightlifting teenager Eileen Cikamatana has become the first Fijian woman to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal and the country's fourth overall, winning the women's 90kg division.