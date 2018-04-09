Jamaican superstars upstaged in 100m finals

Akani Simbine and Michelle-Lee Ahye have won the 100m finals as life without Usain Bolt got off to a shaky start for Jamaica.

South Africa's Simbine caused a huge boilover to win the men's 100m at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Monday night.

Simbine clocked a winning time of 10.03 seconds, with countryman Henricho Bruintjies getting silver in 10.17.

Title favourite and 2011 world champion Yohan Blake from Jamaica had a poor start but recovered well enough to take the bronze in 10.19.

"I was stumbling all the way," the 28-year-old told reporters ruefully. I just didn't recover from it. It was a pretty easy race for me to win because I've been feeling good.

"It was just, never (going) to happen today, I don't know. I'm a bit disappointed because I've been feeling good, I've been running good."

The path to gold was made smoother for Simbine, with England runner Adam Gemili, a 4x100m relay gold medalist at the London world championships, pulling out before the final with a thigh injury.

Ahye held off a two-pronged Jamaican challenge to claim the women's 100m gold for Trinidad and Tobago in 11.14.

Ahye edged Christania Williams (11.21), with her Jamaican team mate Gayon Evans taking bronze.

World and Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya kicked off her bid for a Commonwealth double with a comfortable win in the 1,500m heats in four minutes and 05.86 seconds.

The South Africa flag bearer raced within herself but still qualified fastest for Tuesday's final ahead of home runner Georgia Griffith (4:06.41) and Kenya's Mary Kuria.

Kuria's compatriot and medal contender Winny Chebet crashed out, however, when she fell some 70 meters from the finish after clipping the leg of local Linden Hall.

Even with the absence of Wayde van Niekerk and reigning champion Kirani James, the men's 400 meters boasts quality and looks to be a battle between Botswana's flamboyant Isaac Makwala and Grenada's Rio Olympic finalist Bralon Taplin.

Makwala, who was barred from competing in the world championships' 400m final in London last year over illness fears, qualified fastest for the final with a time of 45.00 seconds.

After crossing the line, the 31-year-old did two push-ups on the track to show his fitness and grinned at the TV camera.

New Zealand's world champion Tomas Walsh threw 21.41 meters to take the shot put gold, going one better than his silver at Glasgow.

Stella Chesang fought off Kenya's Stacy Ndiwa to take the 10,000m gold for Uganda and win her maiden Commonwealth medal.

with agencies