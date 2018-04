Michelle-Lee Ahye has won a first-ever women's Commonwealth Games track and field title for Trinidad and Tobago with a convincing triumph in the women's 100m.

Ahye led throughout and crossed the line first in 11.14 seconds.

The minor medals went to Jamaicans Christania Williams (11.21) and Gayon Evans (11.22) in a final where six of the eight competitors came from the two Caribbean nations.