Bronte shocks Cate to win 100m freestyle gold

Bronte Campbell has upstaged sister Cate in her pet event, winning the 100m freestyle final in a Commonwealth Games record time.

Bronte's winning time of 52.27 seconds is the fourth-fastest in the history of the event, relegating Cate to silver in a very fast final.

Cate led the field at the turn with her sibling in third place, but Bronte produced a stunning last lap to triumph, with Cate clocking 52.69.

Another Australian, Shayna Jack, finished fourth.

Bronte, who has spent even longer in the shadow of her acclaimed sibling Cate, was shocked to claim gold.

"That was incredibly surprising," she told the Seven Network.

"I don't know how that happened but I am glad it did."

Bronte said she would now take an extended break from swimming before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"I am getting held together by sticky tape," she said.

"I made a decision to have a break after this ... the break is going to have to happen if I want to do another two years, which I do, all the way through to Tokyo."

It marked the fourth gold medal on the night for Australia, and 60 medals at the pool: neatly, 20 of each colour.

Larkin's latest gold, the 200m backstroke, came in an Australian medal trifecta with Brad Woodward (silver) and Josh Beaver (bronze).

And it delivers the 24-year-old a slice of history - the only swimmer to win backstroke's 50m, 100m and 200m titles at a single Commonwealth Games.

"It's amazing to create history," Larkin said.

"But this means so much more. This week has been so powerful for my career ... to finally get my groove back means so much more than simply a gold medal."

Larkin's groove had been missing for nigh on three years - after ruling the roost at the 2015 world titles, he hadn't claimed another gold medal at a major meet.

"It is never easy being the second Campsie and she is number one now and I am thrilled for her" Cate Campbell told the Seven Network.

Bronte and Larkin were joined as Monday night Australian swim gold medallists by rising star Ariarne Titmus (800m freestyle) and para-swimmer Matthew Levy (S7 50m freestyle).

Titmus reckons she wouldn't be standing tallest on the dais if not for moving from Tasmania to Queensland three years ago.

"When I moved ... a couple of years ago, to think I would be in this position, I would probably think I am dreaming," she said after her triumph.

"I have worked so hard to be here and I am glad that it has paid off."

Titmus' parents left their Tasmanian jobs and sold a 16 acre property on the Tamar River to move to Queensland.

Titmus teamed with a new coach, Dean Boxall - a renowned hard task-master.

And now she has two Commonwealth Games gold medals - her 800m victory followed her part in Australia's 4x200m freestyle relay win,.

"I think individual gold means a lot more than relay gold," Titmus said.

"Being in a relay team is great. But being Commonwealth champion is really satisfying."

