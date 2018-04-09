Bronte Campbell wins 100m freestyle gold

Australian Bronte Campbell has upstaged her sister Cate to win the gold medal in the women's 100m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games.

Bronte Campbell won ahead of silver medallist Cate in an upset result in Monday night's final at the Gold Coast Games, with Canada's Taylor Ruck third.

Cate Campbell led the field at the turn in the medal race with her sibling in third place.

But Bronte produced a stunning last lap to triumph in 52.27 seconds - the fourth-fastest in history in the event - with Cate clocking 52.69.

Another Australian, Shayna Jack, finished fourth.