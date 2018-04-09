Kiwi champ Walsh grabs shot put gold

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh has added another title to his growing collection in winning Commonwealth Games gold at Carrara Stadium on Monday.

The 26-year-old New Zealander started with a somewhat subdued 20.40m, improving to 21.21m in the second round, before a fourth-round 21.41 gave him some breathing room.

Walsh, the indoor and outdoor world champion, couldn't quite match his qualifying 22.45m from earlier on Monday, but was still a comfortable winner over Nigeria's Chukwuebuka Enekwechi's third round 21.14.

Bronze went to Canadian Tim Nedow on 20.91m.