Larkin completes backstroke treble

Before the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, champion backstroker Mitch Larkin had been going backwards in the pool - and not in a good way.

But the ex-dual world champion boldly declared he had officially regained his mojo after becoming the first person to complete the Commonwealth backstroke treble on Monday night.

Larkin clocked one minute, 56.10 seconds to claim 200m backstroke gold on the Gold Coast Coast, leading an Australian trifecta.

Brad Woodward took silver and Josh Beaver bronze.

Larkin added the 200m crown to the 100m and 50m gold he had already collected during a stellar week.

"It's amazing to create history but this means so much more," Larkin said.

"This week has been so powerful for my career.

"Coming back from a hiccup or whatever you want to call it, to finally get my groove back means so much more than simply a gold medal."

With respect to Larkin, it was a bit more than a hiccup.

Larkin's Games heroics snapped a horror three-year run since he ruled the pool at the 2015 world titles.

Larkin made the shock call to leave renowned coach Michael Bohl after his 2015 success earned him FINA Male Swimmer of the Year honours.

His form hadn't been the same since.

As raging favourite Larkin was relegated to 200m backstroke silver at Rio.

Last year was even more frustrating.

After linking with the world beating Campbell sisters' coach Simon Cusack, Larkin didn't make the 100m podium and missed the 200m final altogether in a disastrous 2017 world titles defence in Budapest.

But Larkin believed he had found the right mix under new coach Dean Boxall to again threaten the world's best.

Larkin carved his name in the history books as the first man to complete the backstroke treble, albeit since the 50m backstroke was added to the Commonwealth program at 2002 Manchester.

"People were saying it has never been done and I never knew that so that is awesome," he said.

Larkin isn't done with yet.

He still has a new event, the 200m individual medley, and the 4x100m medley on Tuesday's final night of competition.