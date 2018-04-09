News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong
How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong

Larkin makes history with third backstroke gold

AAP /

Mitch Larkin has achieved an incredible piece of Commonwealth Games history on Night 5 on the Gold Coast.

Men's relay team wins Australia's 28th gold
0:20

Chalmers storms home for incredible relay win
Bronte's incredible swim secures relay gold
0:33

Bronte's incredible swim secures relay gold
Rubie Tuesday! Aussie qualifies for 400m final | Athletics | Gold Coast 2018
1:17

Rubie Tuesday! Aussie qualifies for 400m final
Kurt Fearney gets silver in track swansong
1:12

Kurt Fearnley gets silver in track swansong
Larkin wins his fourth gold of the Games
0:59

Larkin wins his fourth gold of the Games
Seebohm scores gold in 50m backstroke
0:41

Seebohm scores gold in 50m backstroke
Nick Hough gets bronze in 110m hurdles
1:27

Nick Hough gets bronze in 110m hurdles
Titmus wins her second gold medal
0:29

Titmus wins her second gold medal
Blake and Ogunlewe in photo finish for third
0:23

Blake and Ogunlewe in photo finish for third
Nwosu wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Heavyweight | Gold Coast 2018
0:42

Ndidi Nwosu wins more gold for Nigeria
Oyema wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Lightweight | Gold Coast 2018
0:56

Esther Oyema wins gold with world record powerlift
Garfoot wins gold in women's time trial
0:51

Garfoot wins gold in women's time trial
 

The Aussie became the first swimmer to win all three backstroke finals at a single Commonwealth Games with gold in the 200m on Monday night.

SWIMMING NIGHT 5: Aussies continue incredible gold rush

Larkin was near speechless after adding the 200m backstroke title on Monday night to his earlier triumphs in the 50m and 100m events.

His latest gold of the Gold Coast Games came in an Australian medal sweep - teammate Brad Woodward collected silver and Josh Beaver took the bronze.

What a champion. Image: Getty

The men's backstroke trifecta was followed by another Australian medal sweep in the next event - the women's 800m freestyle.

Emerging star Ariarne Titmus, 17, blitzed the field to secure gold ahead of compatriots Jessica Ashwood and Kiah Mleverton.

Larkin trailed countryman Woodward at the final turn but powered to the wall to win by 0.47 seconds to secure a third gold of the Games.

"It's unbelievable," he told the Seven Network. "Words can't describe it."

"You train so hard, you put so much into it - the medals represent so much more, a lot of hard work in the pool."

Larkin, the 24-year-old partner of swim teammate Emily Seebohm, now has four gold and three silver medals in his Commonwealth Games career.

Back To Top