Larkin makes history with third backstroke gold

Mitch Larkin has achieved an incredible piece of Commonwealth Games history on Night 5 on the Gold Coast.

The Aussie became the first swimmer to win all three backstroke finals at a single Commonwealth Games with gold in the 200m on Monday night.

SWIMMING NIGHT 5: Aussies continue incredible gold rush

Larkin was near speechless after adding the 200m backstroke title on Monday night to his earlier triumphs in the 50m and 100m events.

His latest gold of the Gold Coast Games came in an Australian medal sweep - teammate Brad Woodward collected silver and Josh Beaver took the bronze.

The men's backstroke trifecta was followed by another Australian medal sweep in the next event - the women's 800m freestyle.

Emerging star Ariarne Titmus, 17, blitzed the field to secure gold ahead of compatriots Jessica Ashwood and Kiah Mleverton.

Larkin trailed countryman Woodward at the final turn but powered to the wall to win by 0.47 seconds to secure a third gold of the Games.

"It's unbelievable," he told the Seven Network. "Words can't describe it."

"You train so hard, you put so much into it - the medals represent so much more, a lot of hard work in the pool."

Larkin, the 24-year-old partner of swim teammate Emily Seebohm, now has four gold and three silver medals in his Commonwealth Games career.