News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong
How 'p****d off' Chalmers proved critics wrong

Aussie Titmus wins 800 freestyle gold

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Australia's Ariarne Titmus has won the women's 800m freestyle gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Titmus' victory came in Australian sweep of the medals - teammate Jessica Ashwood took the silver medal and Kiah Melverton the bronze in Monday night's final.

The 17-year-old Titmus has also won a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a silver in the individual 200m freestyle at the Gold Coast Games.

Titmus blitzed the 800m field, winning by almost six and a half seconds in 8 minutes 20.02 seconds from Ashwood with Melverton storming home in the last lap to pinch the bronze.

Titmus set a a cracking early pace - she led after the opening lap and was never threatened.

Back To Top