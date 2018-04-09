Aussie Titmus wins 800 freestyle gold

Australia's Ariarne Titmus has won the women's 800m freestyle gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Titmus' victory came in Australian sweep of the medals - teammate Jessica Ashwood took the silver medal and Kiah Melverton the bronze in Monday night's final.

The 17-year-old Titmus has also won a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a silver in the individual 200m freestyle at the Gold Coast Games.

Titmus blitzed the 800m field, winning by almost six and a half seconds in 8 minutes 20.02 seconds from Ashwood with Melverton storming home in the last lap to pinch the bronze.

Titmus set a a cracking early pace - she led after the opening lap and was never threatened.