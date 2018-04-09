Swimmers win 15 more medals to take haul to 60

Mitch Larkin created history and Bronte Campbell swam out of her sister's shadow on an incredible night at the pool on Monday.

Larkin and Bronte Campbell's glory came amid 15 more medals - four of them gold - for Australian swimmers at the Gold Coast Games.

Australians have now won 60 medals at the pool: neatly, 20 of each colour.

BRONTE SHOCKS CATE IN 100M

Bronte Campbell has upstaged her sister Cate to win the gold medal in the women's 100m freestyle.

Bronte won ahead of silver medallist Cate in an upset result, with Canada's Taylor Ruck third.

Cate led the field at the turn in the medal race with her sibling in third place.

But Bronte produced a stunning last lap to triumph in 52.27 seconds - the fourth-fastest in history in the event - with Cate clocking 52.69.

Another Australian, Shayna Jack, finished fourth.

Bronte, who has spent even longer in the shadow of her acclaimed sibling Cate, was shocked to claim gold.

"That was incredibly surprising," she told the Seven Network.

"I don't know how that happened but I am glad it did."

LARKIN MAKES HISTORY IN 200M BACKSTROKE

Mitch Larkin has created history as the first swimmer to win all three backstroke finals at a single Commonwealth Games.

Larkin was near speechless after adding the 200m backstroke title on Monday night to his earlier triumphs in the 50m and 100m events.

His latest gold of the Gold Coast Games came in an Australian medal sweep - teammate Brad Woodward collected silver and Josh Beaver took the bronze.

Larkin trailed countryman Woodward at the final turn but powered to the wall to win by 0.47 seconds to secure a third gold of the Games.

"It's unbelievable," he told the Seven Network. "Words can't describe it."

"You train so hard, you put so much into it - the medals represent so much more, a lot of hard work in the pool."

Larkin, the 24-year-old partner of swim teammate Emily Seebohm, now has four gold and three silver medals in his Commonwealth Games career.

TITMUS LEADS AUSSIE SWEEP IN 800M FREE

Aussie teenager Ariarne Titmus has won the women's 800m freestyle gold medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Titmus' victory came in an Australian sweep of the medals - teammate Jessica Ashwood took the silver and Kiah Melverton the bronze in Monday night's final.

Titmus, 17, has also won a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a silver in the individual 200m freestyle at the Gold Coast Games.

Titmus blitzed the 800m field, winning by almost six and a half seconds in 8 minutes 20.02 seconds from Ashwood with Melverton storming home in the last lap to pinch the bronze.

Titmus set a a cracking early pace - she led after the opening lap and was never threatened.

LEVY WINS S7 FREESTYLE GOLD

Australian para-swimmer Matthew Levy has won the gold medal in the men's 50m S7 freestyle.

The 31-year-old veteran, a dual Paralympic champion, triumphed in Monday night's final at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

Compatriots Rohan Bright (fifth) and Matthew Haanappel (sixth) missed the medals.

Paige Leonhardt and Madeleine Scott added silver and bronze in the women's SB9 100m breastroke.

MCKEON ADDS TO MEDAL HAUL

Australia's Laura Taylor has won the silver medal and compatriot Emma McKeon the bronze in the women's 200m butterfly.

Another Australian, Brianna Throssell, finished fifth Monday night's final won by Wales' Alys Thomas.

McKeon now has three gold medals and two bronze at the Gold Coast Games while Taylor, an 18-year-old from Brisbane, collects silver on debut at a Commonwealth Games.

IRVINE WINS BRONZE, LE CLOS MAKES HISTORY

Australian swimmer Grant Irvine won 100m butterfly bronze, outpaced by South African gold medallist Chad le Clos and England's James Guy.

South Africa's Le Clos became the most decorated swimmer in Commonwealth Games history with his 16th medal and ninth gold.

Another Australian, David Morgan, came fourth.

BOHL WINS 100M BREASTSTROKE BRONZE

Australia's Georgia Bohl has won the bronze medal in the women's 100m breaststroke.

Bohl finished behind South African Tatjana Schoenmaker and Canadian Kierra Smith in Monday night's final.

Australia's Leiston Pickett finished sixth and compatriot Jessica Hansen came last in the eight-woman final.

AUSSIES SAFELY THROUGH SEMIS

Bug guns James Magnussen, James Roberts and Cameron McEvoy have progressed to the final of the 50m freestyle.

In the women's 50m backstroke, Emily Seebohm and Holly Barratt also made it safely through to the final.

