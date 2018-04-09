Opals crush England ahead of semis

Opals destroyer Liz Cambage has continued on her merry Commonwealth Games way, notching 30 points as the Australian women's basketball team thrashed a hapless England in Townsville.

The home side was far too good for the old enemy in a 118-55 thumping on Monday night to complete a three-game romp through their pool fixtures.

Cambage was a class above in topping her 24 and 23-point hauls in the Opals' previous wins in an ominous sign ahead of Friday's semi-finals.

In a game within a game, the Dallas Wings WNBA signing had 22 halftime points to narrowly trail England's overall total of 24.

She finished with a tournament-best 30 points before coach Sandy Brondello showed some mercy and pulled her with about six minutes remaining.

Australia were not without options though as WNBL rookie of the year Ezi Magbegor dropped 14 points and fellow big Cayla George had an 11 point, 10 rebound double-double on her home court.

"It's been the best thing for an 18-year-old like Ezi to make her debut here," George said.

"I feel like a veteran of the team, but it has been great guiding Ezi on her international debut and being part of the team.

"Ezi is going to be a superstar."

The win follows a 100-61 defeat of Canada and 113-53 drubbing of Mozambique, with the host nation on track to replicate their dominance of 2006.

The Opals beat New Zealand 77-39 in the gold medal final in Melbourne, the only other time basketball has appeared at a Commonwealth Games.

"We'll have maybe one to two days off and then back to training. It may be New Zealand we play next, but who knows?" George said.

"Who knows, maybe in four days we will have something hanging around our necks."