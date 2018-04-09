Australia's Eade wins gymnastics gold

Australian gymnast Alexandra Eade has won gold in the women's floor final at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old Victorian delivered a dazzling, high-energy routine to score 13.33 and edge out Welsh teenager Latalia Bevan (13.30) and Canada's Shallon Olsen (13.26) at Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on Monday.

It is Australia's second gymnastics gold at the Gold Coast Games following Chris Remkes' earlier victory in the men's vault.

Eade's triumph - the first gymnastics gold for Australia's women since the 2010 Delhi Games - threatened to hit a late snag with the Canadian team launching an inquiry into fourth-placed Ellie Black's score of 13.20.

All-around champion Black's score remained unchanged and Eade was announced as the winner to rapturous applause from a sellout crowd.

The Games debutante rose to the occasion in style, while top-ranked English qualifier Taeja James succumbed to nerves to finish seventh.

Queensland's Georgia-Rose Brown was fifth after taking the silver medal in the beam event.