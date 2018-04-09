News

Roma send Barcelona crashing out of Europe
Roma send Barcelona crashing out of Europe

Aussie weightlifter almost wipes out ref in scary mishap

7Sport /

Deb Lovely-Acason gave the referee the fright of his life after sending the bar straight at him after a failed lift attempt.

The Aussie was attempting to lift 127kg in the clean and jerk section of the 90kg-plus category at the Commonwealth Games on Monday when the scary mishap occurred.

DAY 5 ACTION: Aussies win gold in gymnastics and lawn bowls

Lovely-Acason got the bar above her head but couldn't hold it there, throwing it down under the immense strain.

However she probably didn't mean to send it as far as she did, forcing the referee to take cover as it came bouncing his way.

Look out! Image: Channel 7

As you can see above, a fixed camera caught the moment brilliantly, with the bar stopping just short of the ref's table.

Lovely-Accuson finished fourth as Feagaiga Stowers won gold for Samoa.

Kiwi transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard was in the box seat for gold when disaster struck.

The red-hot favourite, who has been mired in controversy since her selection on New Zealand's team in November, was leading after the snatch section but hurt her elbow attempting a Games-record 132kg.

Hubbard's elbow buckled gruesomely under the weight and she was subsequently forced to withdraw.

